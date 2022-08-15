The next RMT Union strikes, affecting all train operators, are due to take place next week on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.
And as with the two previous strikes last month, East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed that the Robin Hood Line, which serves Worksop, Creswell or Whitwell, will again be closed on both days with no services running and no replacement bus services.
Local bus services will be running as normal.
Most Popular
-
1
Cause of huge Creswell blaze a mystery after ‘major incident’ saw residents flee 50 homes
-
2
Police issue warning after man arrested for starting Bassetlaw grass fire
-
3
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire
-
4
Worksop nuisance banned from town centre for abusive language and drinking alcohol
-
5
Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Monday August 15? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
On its website, EMR has confirmed that on the two strike days, services will only be running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
There will be just one intercity mainline train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras and one stopping service train per hour between Nottingham and Leicester on both days.
In addition, there will be no Skegness summer special services on the Saturday.
EMR said: “We ask customers to only travel by rail if necessary.
"If you do decide to travel, plan ahead and leave extra time for disruption and short notice changes.”
Please continue to check the EMR website here, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.
Further information on strike action is also available here.
For information on ticket refunds and delay repayments on strike days, click here.