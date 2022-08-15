Police issue warning after man arrested for starting Bassetlaw grass fire

Multiple fire crews were called to the blaze, which broke out near Marina Drive, Harworth, at around 2.30pm on Saturday, August 13.

Officers believe the fire, which consumed around 30 hectares of crops, may have been started by an attempt to burn waste paper in a nearby garden.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

A fire on Saturday (August 13) took out around 30 hectares of crop near Marina Drive, Harworth.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Chief Inspector Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We cannot stress enough how easy it is for fire to spread during the current hot and dry weather.

“Any attempt to burn even the smallest amount of material in the open can easily cause a very large blaze that puts property and lives in danger.

“When incidents of this nature are reported to us they will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found to be responsible may face a criminal prosecution and all the very serious consequences that come with it.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service, which attended multiple incidents throughout the course of the day, strongly advises against any kind of outdoor fire or BBQ, and is also urging caution on the disposal of cigarette butts and glass bottles.