Leaders in Worksop praise the impact on the regional economy of the A57

This year marks 100 years since the first A-roads were numbered in the UK and they have played a major role in helping economic growth across the country.

The A57 spans from Manchester in the northwest, through the Peak District and to Sheffield, and into Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. It also includes the famous Snake Pass in the Peak District.

Worksop College has a cohort of around 450 pupils, many of whom travel along the A57 each day. With a transport network covering five counties, and families commuting to bring their children into Worksop, the college’s community relies heavily on the A57.

Dr John Price, Headmaster of Worksop College said: “We are grateful that the school is accessible to so many different areas – from Sheffield to Mansfield, our transport links and the surrounding road networks have opened so many doors of opportunity.”

Seven out of the eleven bus routes use the A57 every day. Some only briefly, such as the Mansfield bus that just goes to the first junction at St Annes and then turns towards Mansfield on the A60. Others use it in the opposite direction to get to the A1 at five lane ends, and the Rotherham and Eckington bus use it all the way to the M1 at Aston.

Many parents at Worksop College are business owners, CEOs, entrepreneurs – lots of them travelling along the A57 into the Bassetlaw area daily. In doing so, families are exposed to Worksop’s local businesses – from cafes to supermarkets, hairdressers to restaurants.

National Highways recently teamed up with the National Trust to celebrate the ‘staycation’ which co-incides with a year-long celebration of the road numbering system.