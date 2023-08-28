Campaign for on demand bus service to be rolled out further in Nottinghamshire

‘Nottsbus On Demand’ allows people to book a journey using an app or by telephone, rather than using timetabled services.

Nottinghamshire Council launched the service as a pilot in Retford, Ollerton and Newark and in the evening in Mansfield. It was then rolled out to West Rushcliffe in May 2023.

The project aims to reduce the number of empty timetabled buses regularly using the county’s roads, while also ensuring communities are not cut off by some bus companies removing services.

The New Nottsbus On Demand bus. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

The funding for the project came from the Government’s National Bus Strategy Rural Mobility fund which saw Nottinghamshire awarded £1.5 million.

Now, there is a campaign to have the service expanded into more areas.

Coun Will Mee, of Broxtowe Council, wants to see it launched in north Broxtowe, including Nuthall, Kimberley, Eastwood, Greasley, Brinsley, Watnall and Awsworth.

Nottinghamshire Council said it will be considering future areas “in due course”.

Coun Mee said: “The services we have aren’t sustainable.

“I heard about Nottsbus On Demand and gave it a try to see if it was any good. I went to East Midlands Airport and only had to wait 15 minutes for the bus to arrive.

“The main issues people raised during the elections were roads and transport. I had an idea it would be good in our area. We all want to see an improved transport service so we need to get it done.”

Coun Philip Owen, Nottinghamshire Council member for Nuthall and Kimberley, said: “We were asked some weeks ago by the council how we could improve the bus provision across our areas.

“I hope Nuthall and Kimberley would be a top priority in any rollout of Nottsbus On Demand.

“I know where it has been rolled out it’s popular. It provides a greater degree of independence for people who don’t have their own transport.”

Coun Neil Clarke, county council cabinet member for transport, said: “This has been a very successful scheme and the feedback from passengers has been excellent.