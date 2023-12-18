Driving home for Christmas! National Highways lifting roadworks in Worksop for festive getaway

National Highways is working round the clock to give motorists an early Christmas present by removing more than 1,000 miles of roadworks ahead of the festive getaway.

A number of road works will be completed in time for Christmas including A1 Elkesley to Twyford, near Worksop, 0.25 miles of roadworks along with the A1 Blyth to Ranby (near Worksop) where 2.5 miles of roadworks will be completed for the Christmas period.

More than 98 per cent of motorways and major A-roads will be roadworks-free in time for those travelling to see loved ones or making other journeys for Christmas.

To help keep festive disruption to a minimum, the vast majority of roadworks will be removed from 6am on Tuesday December 19 until 12.01am on Tuesday January 2.

National Highways Customer Service Director Andrew Butterfield said: “December is an incredibly busy period which is why we’re improving journeys for motorists by keeping 98 per cent of the roads we manage free from roadworks over Christmas.

“We know from experience that peak travel times can vary at this time of year, so it’s really important that drivers check traffic conditions before heading out to help keep traffic flowing.”