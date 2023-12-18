Meeting to discuss flood mitigation measures in Bassetlaw following devastating damage caused by Storm Babet

Bassetlaw District Council and the Environment Agency have met to discuss the devastating damage caused by Storm Babet and the need for the funding of future flood mitigation schemes to change.

The River Ryton at the height of the flooding.

Bassetlaw District Council and its Leader, Councillor James Naish, had previously called on the Environment Agency to meet with members and officers to discuss scrapped flood alleviation schemes, funding challenges and the mitigation measures that need to be put in place to limit future flooding across the district.

This week, senior regional and national officials from the Environment Agency visited some of the most flood-hit areas of Worksop and Retford to see first-hand the impact of localised flooding. This was followed-up by a meeting between the Council and the Environment Agency’s Chief Executive to discuss removing blockers to meaningful investment.

Coun James Naish said: “We had two productive meetings where we were able to discuss our experiences of historic flooding and visit the areas of Bassetlaw that are frequently flooded. Bassetlaw residents and businesses need to see urgent action and it was good to hear that Environment Agency colleagues, who have done a great job operationally, still want to see alleviation schemes come forwards. They still believe there are schemes that can make a difference.”

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

A total of £11.7m of potential schemes across Bassetlaw were put forward in 2021/22, to be delivered over a five-year period, and this was increased to £27m in 2022/23. However, HM Treasury rules mean that this money is not available until full business cases have been submitted, which take into account land and property values versus the cost of providing the scheme. In Bassetlaw’s case, due to comparatively low land and property values, the value for money threshold is typically missed.

In June 2021, Bassetlaw was set to receive initial funding for the Retford Beck Flood Mitigation Scheme, which has subsequently been withdrawn despite £250,000 being allocated by Bassetlaw District Council and £170,000 being allocated by Nottinghamshire County Council. Land was also purchased by the District Council in anticipation of approval.

Coun Naish added: “It is clear the funding formulas and approaches need to change to make large investment schemes viable in Bassetlaw. Bassetlaw houses, businesses and land are worth saving just as much as anywhere else, especially given the frequency with which lives are being disrupted.

“We are increasing our efforts to explain to politicians how the system needs to change to help places like Bassetlaw, and will be working with other councils who are in a similar position to push this up the political agenda. We will also continue to work with Nottinghamshire County Council as the Lead Flood Authority and the Environment Agency to identify short-term measures that can be taken to reduce the known risks and prepare communities as best we can in the event of future flooding.