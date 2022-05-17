Bassetlaw road closures: delays expected on A1 this week due to maintenance works

Drivers in and around Bassetlaw will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 10:13 am

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Elkesley to Blyth, carriageway, laybys and lane closures with diversion routes due to maintenance works.

A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

