Appeal to trace man and woman who left train at Retford after rail worker was verbally abused and threatened

CCTV images of two people police want to speak to after a member of rail staff was verbally abused and threatened with violence have been released.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 9:01 am

The man and the woman boarded a train at York station at 5.45pm on Saturday April 9 travelling directly to Kings Cross.

When told by the train guard that the service was not stopping anywhere in between, they became abusive and demanded to get off the train.

They swore at her and threatened her with violence.

British Transport Police officers want to speak to this man and woman.

The train then made an unscheduled stop at Retford station, where the couple disembarked and left the station.

British Transport Police officers believe the people in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any information, should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 436 of 09/04/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

