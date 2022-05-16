Dozens of caravans which illegally encamped on Worksop Rugby Club’s private land, on Stubbing Lane, have now left the site after arriving last week.

The travellers broke the lock on the gate into the site on May 9 and caused extensive damage to the club house, including shattering many of the windows, and causing ‘hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage to the mobile food van outside the building.

The club committee were forced to board the windows in fear of further damage or breaking and entering of the building.

Travellers illegally entered and encamped on Worksop Rugby Club's land last week. Credit: facebook.com/Nigel4WorksopSouth

The club has since launched a fundraiser to help cover the costs of the damages - thought to be worth £2,000 - which has exceeded its targets, thanks to almost 40 supporters.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Kate Robinson, treasurer at Worksop Rugby Club, said: “On Monday 9th May, we received the devastating news that our beloved Rugby Club had been targeted by a group of travellers.

“This incident is hugely frustrating, especially after the pandemic where we were forced to set up a funding campaign to stop the club from closing down and rebuild and recover from a break in back in 2020.

“The club is a non-profit organisation and are self-funded through functions and events, which can no longer take place until the damages are repaired.

Several of the windows were left completely shattered.

“It is an event that has shaken the club in these trying times, however the members and locals have been a tremendous support.

“Your donations, however big or small, will go towards repairs so the club will be ready for business once again.”