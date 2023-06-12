St. Mary’s Church is a Grade I-listed building and has been described as one of the finest medieval churches in Yorkshire, with parts of the church going back to the 12th Century.

The concert takes place on Saturday, July 8, at 7.30pm.

The first half will feature some favourite chorale classics including Zadok the Priest and Mozart's Ave Verum Corpus.

St Mary's Church, Tickhill.

In the second half, the choir will perform A Sprig of Thyme, a compilation of folks songs arranged by John Rutter.

Retford u3a Recorder Ensemble and Friends will also entertain the audicence during the evening.

Tickets are £11 in advance, plus 50p postage, or £13 on the door. Accompanied children under 16 are free.

Tickets are available from choir members, by calling 01909 476402, emailing [email protected] or online at rytonchorale.org.uk

Ryton Chorale will be conducted by Nicholas Thorpe, who so ably led the choir in their performance of Handel's Messiah in March. Jack Pickford will be organist and accompanist.

Ryton Chorale is approaching an exciting time and members are grateful to Nicholas for leading them over the last six months, giving them the opportunity to advertise and appoint a new musical director. This has now been successfully completed, with Sierra Farquhar-Wulff, a young, female conductor, starting in the role in September.

A chorale spokeswoman said: “We are also looking forward to singing Verdi's magnificent Requiem in Southwell Minster in November.

“We will be joining voices with Southwell Minster Choir and Burton Joyce Choir to form a vocal ensemble of about 200 voices and will be accompanied by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra – more details about this weill be available at a later date.

Ryton Chorale is described as a friendly choir of more than 40 members.

The spokeswoman said: “We have vacancies for new members in all voice parts, particularly tenors. An ability to read music and have musical experience is useful but not essential.