Worksop Town Football Club are working with mental health charity In Sam's Name. Sam's story is a poignant reminder of the struggles many face in silence.

In Sam’s Name, which is an official charity serving Bassetlaw and the wider Nottinghamshire area, aims to shine a spotlight on mental health issues, offering support and resources to anyone who needs it.

Singer/songwriter Jamie Fox will be performing at halftime from the clubhouse balcony and after the match.

Sam Fisher pictured with Richard McHugh, the chairman of the In Sam's Name group.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with volunteers from In Sam's Nam and learn about the invaluable peer support groups available to both men and women in Bassetlaw and beyond.

Merchandise will also be available in a bid to raise funds for In Sam's Name and raise awareness within the local community.

Andy Parnell - Vice Chairman, Worksop Town FC, said: "Together with In Sam's Name, we are committed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and providing support to those who need it. This event is not just a game; it's a community coming together to support the mental wellbeing of each other”.

Richard McHugh, Chair of In Sam’s Name said: “Being able to work with local football clubs like Worksop Town FC is a fantastic way to raise awareness and ensure local people realise that they do not have to struggle alone. We really appreciate the continued support of Worksop Town FC and the Bassetlaw community as a whole. The more we can do to make people realise that there is support out there for them, the better”

The mental health support group, In Sam’s Name – insamsname.co.uk – was formed after the death of 29-year-old Sam Fisher.

Sam was a teacher at Prospect Hill Junior School, in Worksop, and while travelling in Australia, he tragically took his own life.