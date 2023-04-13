The mental health support group, In Sam’s Name – insamsname.co.uk – was formed after the death of 29-year-old Sam Fisher.

Sam was a teacher at Prospect Hill Junior School, in Worksop, and while travelling in Australia, he tragically took his own life.

His untimely death prompted family-friend, Richard McHugh, to set up the support group where men can speak openly about their mental health in a relaxed environment.

Group members out on a walk and talk event.

Richard, aged 44, runs the group alongside Sam’s dad and other friends and family members of the late teacher.

Richard, who grew up in Worksop, said: “It is great to know that the work we do is helping people.

“Sadly, suicide rates in the area are so high, which shows why there is a need for our group.”

Sam Fisher pictured with Richard McHugh, the chairman of the In Sam's Name group.

Every last Sunday of the month, the group offers a monthly walk and talk that caters to men, women, their families, and support networks.

Richard said: “It is great to offer more support with an additional session in Retford too.

“Members often help each other too, sharing stories and exchanging helpful advice.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel and that is something so many of us need to hear.

“We will aim to canvas the area to ensure all pubs, gyms, doctors and community venues know where we are.

“We are here to chat, to offer companionship, and also signpost members to other support if they need it. It is about finding strength and breaking stigma.”

Bassetlaw sessions run alternative weeks, with a Worksop session held at The Edge Community Centre, every other Thursday from 7pm.

The latest session in Retford runs every other Monday at 7pm, at The Well, Hospital Road.

The group recently launched a sister organisation – In Sam’s Name, for her – running on a fortnightly basis, every other Thursday at 7pm at The Edge Community Centre.

And the group also plans to branch out further afield with regular sessions scheduled for Kirkby-In-Ashfield, starting later this month.