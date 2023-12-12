Worksop residents ‘need more time’ for decision on 1,100 homes project

The deadline for Worksop residents to have their say on an 1,120 home development should be extended, a councillor says.

Plans were submitted last month for the major development at Peaks Hill Farm between the A60 and the B6045, extending the town’s northern edge.

It would also include a retirement home with up to 66 beds, a small shopping centre, and space for businesses and a school.

The proposed Peaks Hill Farm development for Worksop. Photo: Other

Local people have until January 5 to make comments or objections on the plans.

However, a local councillor says this should be extended.

Coun Callum Bailey (Con), who represents Worksop North on Nottinghamshire Council, posted online: “I have written to David Armiger, the chief executive of Bassetlaw Council, regarding the Peaks Hill Farm application.

“I have asked if the public consultation element of this planning application would be able to be extended, considering the busy month we are in very well may hinder members of the public submitting comments.

“Considering the controversial nature of this housing development, it is extremely important that the public have their say on this matter.

“I hope that district councillors who represent both Carlton and Worksop North East join me in working to ensure we get maximum public engagement on this issue.”

Three public objections have been published on the application at the time of writing.

A couple living next to the proposed site wrote: “Please do not let our lovely unspoilt area be built on, we don’t have many places left that are untouched like this and we need the farming land to provide people with food that is farmed in this country.”

They also said it would increase traffic problems and the demand for overstretched public services.

The application is outline, meaning all details such as layout and property size would be determined at a later date.

New roundabouts would be created off the A60 Carlton Road and the B6045 for access.