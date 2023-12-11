Stagecoach East Midlands has today announced their Worksop bus timetables for the Christmas and New Year period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Services will run as normal up to early evening on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, to accommodate as many customers as possible during the busy festive season. Details of last bus times can be found on the Stagecoach website.

Services will not run on the three main bank holidays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, but from Wednesday December 27 2023 until Saturday December 30th, a Saturday timetable will run each day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday December 27 2023 until Friday December 29 2023 additional journeys will run at 0611 for the 19A service from Dinnington to Worksop and 0458 for the 25X service from Bircotes to Worksop.

Stagecoach East Midlands has announced their Worksop bus timetables for the Christmas and New Year period.

Normal school day services will run on Tuesday January 2 2024, with the exception of services 304, 732 and 552 which will not run. All services will resume as normal on Wednesday January 3 2024.

Customers who wish to plan their journey between the Christmas and New Year period are encouraged to visit the Stagecoach website, where full details are now available.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director at Stagecoach East Midlands said: “At Stagecoach East Midlands we are dedicated to providing safe, sustainable and convenient transport and, our priority is to help people stay connected with friends, family and the local community over the festive period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You may even see our drivers out and about with their festive jumpers hoping to spread some festive cheer, at this busy time of year.

“We want to take this opportunity to wish all our customers and staff a very happy Christmas and New Year.”

For more details on services and to find your local bus timetable for the festive period, please visit the Stagecoach website at www.stagecoachbus.com/christmas-in-emid

Or download the Stagecoach App to plan your journey on the go and check the festive schedules on your smartphone at www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp