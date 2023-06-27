Worksop MP Brendan Clarke-Smith slammed for 'vile' Twitter attack mocking woman's mental health

Brendan Clarke-Smith labelled political commentator and satirist Tan Smith a "vile internet troll" after she posted the heartfelt message on Twitter.

The MP for Bassetlaw quoted the influencer's post, adding sarcastically: "Excuse me for playing the world’s smallest violin."

Ms Smith, who goes by the name Supertanskiii on her social media accounts, detailed how a volunteer for the suicide and mental health charity had comforted her when the music festival experience became too much for her over the weekend.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw.

She wrote: "On a personal level I’d like to say a huge thank you to the lovely man volunteering for @samaritans near the Pyramid stage. He noticed that I’d paused near their truck after Lizzo and asked if I was ok. I wasn’t, it meant the world to me. That chat made such a difference."

The Bassetlaw MP has been criticised for seemingly taking advantage of the woman publicly admitting to vulnerabilities with her mental health.

In another tweet, she went on to say: "I love Glasto but it’s a battle of endurance, especially for those with severe ADHD symptoms, but no hope of help due to the Tories decimating the NHS.

"I cried a lot, both from joy and being overwhelmed. If you’re feeling lost it can feel lonely in a huge crowd of happy people."

LBC Radio host James O'Brien reacting to Mr Clarke-Smith's tweet

Ms Smith added: "He was v kind, talking for a few moments and letting it out gave me the energy to carry on.

"They’re overwhelmed due to NHS cuts please support them if you can. I didn’t catch his name but had a little cry on my walk back, out of gratitude that people can be so wonderful."

She also thanked the volunteers in the festival's welfare tent who looked after her when she fainted from heat stroke.

A Twitter exchange between the two

However, Mr Clarke-Smith took it as an opportunity to criticise the commentator.

He wrote: "Vile Internet troll in personal issues shock. Cares little for the welfare of others however when spouting her foul-mouthed bile on twitter. Excuse me for playing the world’s smallest violin."

In response, Ms Smith said: "Here we have a Tory MP mocking a person with poor mental health. It’s not trolling to call a c*** a c***, Brendan. I built my anti Tory platforms after my friend took his own life due to Tory covid negligence and NHS cuts.

"You’re the reason people want to t*** Tories."

Others also posted in support of Ms Smith. Writer Emma Kennedy said: "Tory MP berates woman thanking The Samaritans for help when she needed it. I’m speechless."

Meanwhile, LBC Radio host James O’Brien tweeted: “Bloody hell. What the f*** is wrong with this man?”

Simon Harris added: “However you feel about Supertanskiii’s politics, it’s simply unacceptable for an MP to openly mock someone admitting mental health issues.”

Another person responded: “This is absolutely, undeniably vile and wholly unacceptable.”

Others indicated that they had reported the MP’s account.