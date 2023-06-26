News you can trust since 1895
Latest figures: The 5 worst Worksop streets for violent and sexual offences - is yours on the list?

Here are the 6 streets in Worksop where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in April 2023.
By Kate Mason
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for April 2023.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Police crime streets

1. nhud-10-12-21 police car bonnet NMSYupload.jpg

Police crime streets Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

5 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Bassetlaw Hospital

2. Bassetlaw Hospital, Carlton Road, Worksop.

5 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Bassetlaw Hospital Photo: Mark Fear

4 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Beaver Place

3. Beaver Place, Worksop

4 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Beaver Place Photo: Google Maps

3 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near The Canch, on Priorswell Road.

4. The Canch

3 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near The Canch, on Priorswell Road. Photo: jason chadwick

