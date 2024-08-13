Transfer of key industrial building from London could generate up to 100 jobs in Worksop area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The transfer of a key industrial building from London could help to generate up to 100 jobs in the Worksop area.

The steel-framed structure has been used as part of the £5 billion project to create the Thames Tideway Tunnel, which is a 16-mile long sewer to run under the River Thames and across inner London.

But now that project is set to be completed next year, the building, which has more than 3,300 square metres of floor space, is redundant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So an idea has been hatched to “repurpose and recycle” the shell of it for use as a new, extra base near Worksop for Explore Manufacturing, an award-winning company that is part of the multi-national construction giant, Laing O’Rourke.

The steel frame of the industrial building would be transferred to the Worksop area from the Thames Tideway Tunnel project in London.

Explore operates from Laing O’Rourke’s Centre of Excellence for Modern Construction (CEMC) at the Explore Industrial Park, off the A619 at Steetley.

The CEMC, opened in 2009, is the largest and most advanced pre-assembly concrete manufacturing facility in Europe and described as “a significant employer” in the Bassetlaw area.

Explore has secured multi-million pound orders for large, repeatable heavy infrastructure products for various construction projects, including HS2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So a planning application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council for this new industrial building at Explore Park, which would be a casting and finishing facility to act as an extension to the existing operations at the CEMC. The building would be 85 metres long, 38 metres wide and rise to 21 metres in height.

A planning statement, received by the council, describes it as “a positive, job-creating development” that would have “an array of benefits for Bassetlaw”. Between 50 and 100 people would need to be recruited locally to fill between 50 and 100 roles.

The statement says: “It would accommodate new growth, productivity and investment into the area, as well as new employment opportunities and the ability to upskill the local workforce.”

The plan is to erect the building on a concreted slab at the 6.2-acre industrial park that is currently used in association with the CEMC’s service yard. It would be at least 550 metres from the nearest housing, so it is not expected to create additional noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning officers are currently poring over the details of the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by early November.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

43-45 Carlton Road, Worksop – repair work to roof covering and guttering.

10 Gilbert Avenue, Tuxford – demolition of single garage and erection of two-storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21 Lindrick Close, Worksop – work to trees covered by a preservation order.

25 Robertson Grove, Rhodesia – single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension.

194 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop – work to trees in a conservation area.

Memorial Hall, High Street, Blyth – work to trees in a conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fern House, Old Walled Gardens, Grove – erect a traditionally constructed, open-sided car port with roof to match existing house and garage.

14 South View, Worksop – work to trees covered by a preservation order.

4 Pepperly Rise, Elkesley – demolish garage and erect new self-contained annexe.

9 Dale Close, Retford – remove conservatory and construct single-storey rear extension.

44 Hemmingfield Road, Worksop – demolition of rear extension, erection of single-storey rear extension and other alterations, including additional windows.