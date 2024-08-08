Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beauty salon, new houses, changes at a vet’s and a firm’s new warehouse all feature in the latest batch of planning applications in the Worksop and Retford area.

Stephanie Crossland, who has worked in the beauty industry for more than ten years, is behind the plan for the salon, which she wants to set up in a log cabin in the garden of her home at 35 Blue Albion Street in Retford.

Stephanie, who runs Embrace Beauty, has showcased her skills at high-profile venues such as Center Parcs, Thoresby Hall and Eden Hall in Newark during her career.

She has submitted an application to Bassetlaw District Council for a change of use for the storage cabin.

She says she would perform massages and beauty treatments, such as facials and body scrubs, in the salon, which would open from 10 am to 8 pm on Mondays to Fridays and would operate on an appointment-only basis, with only one client at a time.

The new houses are earmarked for a storage yard at Lincoln Road in Tuxford after an application for outline permission by Peter Chojnacki, who lives in the town.

The 950 square-metre yard sits next to The Fountain hotel and a railway line. It currently contains two large container units, which would be replaced by two two-bedroom dwellings and one three-bed.

A planning statement, received by the council, says: “The surrounding land is mainly residential, so the scale of this scheme is not out of keeping with the character of the area. The new dwellings would greatly improve the site when compared to the storage yard.

The Fountain hotel in Tuxford, which is close to where a plan for three new houses is proposed.

"They would be designed to complement existing properties, and would not overlook them.”

A veterinary dispensary at Unit 2 on the West Carr Industrial Estate at Stirling Road, Ordsall is the subject of a change of use planning application.

The applicant, Stephen Bucknell, of the veterinary group, IVC Evidensia, based in Bristol, wants to convert it into a business service that provides procedures and treatments for large animals.

If approved, it will open from 8.30 am to 6 pm on Mondays to Fridays and from 8.30 am to 12 midday on Saturdays, and will see the number of full-time employees rise from three to six.

Successful Retford company Heavy Duty Parts Ltd has submitted a planning application to build a new warehouse on its premises.

The new warehouse is proposed by long-standing Retford firm Heavy Duty Parts Ltd, of Barham House, Aurillac Way.

The company is a specialist supplier of bus and coach parts, and its managing director, Kevin Booth, has submitted an application to build the 112 square-metre warehouse on its premises.

The site is used for the storage and distribution of vehicle parts, and the warehouse would create two new jobs, taking the total workforce up to 17.

The council’s planning officers are now considering all four schemes and hope to make decisions, or recommendations, in the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include:

Palamos, High Street, South Leverton – rear extension and timber canopy to front entrance.

Fizmer, Plantation Lane, Blyth – erection of new dwelling on agricultural land.

3 Denison Avenue, Retford – single-storey rear extension

Winterfell House, Great North Road, Markham Moor – garage with store, and home office.

11 Winthorpe Road, Worksop – single-storey rear extension.

5 Rosewood Court, Retford – extension to rear of garage to include double car port with room over.