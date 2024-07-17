Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme to create apartments at one of Retford’s most prominent and historic town-centre buildings has been unveiled.

The building at 25 The Square, which is currently home to The Imperial tea room and cafe, is grade II listed and dates back to the mid-18th century.

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application to turn the first, second and third floors into three one-bedroom flats.

The first floor is currently used by The Imperial and can be hired out for meetings. But the business has indicated that it is happy to lose it because the vast majority of its revenue is generated via a large seating area on the ground floor.

The historic building at 25 The Square, Retford, which is currently home to The Imperial tea room and cafe. A plan has been submitted to convert the upper floors into three one-bedroom apartments.

The second and third floors are currently designated as office space but, before 1989, it is believed all three upper floors were used for residential purposes.

The applicant is Richard Eadington, of Horsewells Farm, Gringley on the Hill, who was the inspiration behind the recent renovation of the White Hart Hotel at Bridgegate in the town.

Mr Eadington has hired the Retford-based Phase Architecture as agent for the scheme, and the company stresses that “the appearance of the building will remain exactly as it is” if the council gives the thumbs up.

"The buulding displays all the hallmarks of traditional Georgian design, but its condition is noted as being good,” says a statement by Phase. “Only essential repairs would be carried out to windows and doors.

"The applicant has a proven track record of fantastically well-finished renovation projects. So works are assured to be of a very high standard.

"The building lends itself very well to the change of use, with minimal disturbance required. It portrays a charming facade, and the refurbishment and retention of the facade is a key element of the application.

"The scheme both conserves the architectural features of significance, enhances 25 The Square overall, and restores the building to its intended use and purpose.”

Council officers are now considering the plan and hope to make a decision, or a recommendation, by the end of August.

Other planning applications submitted to Bassetlaw District Council include these:

Land at Brunel Close, Harworth – four industrial units.

Carlton Pond, The Green, Carlton in Lindrick – work to trees in conservation area.

95 Windmill Close, Worksop – demolish garage and erect two-storey side extension and boundary wall.

6 Knott End, Langold – single-storey side extension to provide garage and store with new driveway.

North Leverton Windmill, Mill Lane, North Leverton – demolition of prefabricated garage and erection of single-storey building with pitched roof.

Oranmore Precast, Chainbridge Lanel, Lound – side extensions to factory.

Freshfield Everton, Sluice Lane, Everton – single-storey rear extension and alterations to bungaloiw.

40 Park Street, Worlsop – work to several trees within conservation area.

Rosedene, 45 Bawtry Road, Blyth – detached double garage at front of dwelling and detached garage at back.

25 Gilbert Avenue, Tuxford – change of use from residential to include beauty salon in summer house.

3 Priory Farm Cottages, Hodsock Lane, Hodsock – change of use from mixed use therapeutic facility and holiday let to dwelling.

6 White House Drive, Bircotes – single-storey rear extension.

Highland View, 34A Highland Grove, Worksop – balustrading to second-storey flat roof to create balcony.

Jhinook, 67 Central Avenue, Wirksop – single-storey extension at front.