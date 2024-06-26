Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you fancy a holiday in one of north Bassetlaw’s peaceful and picturesque villages this summer, then Walkeringham could be the place to head to.

For a planning application has been received by Bassetlaw District Council to create a new holiday let at one of the semi-rural village’s properties, Croft House on West Moor Road.

Lucinda Lister has submitted the application to convert a single-storey ‘granny’ annexe at the property into a one-bedroom holiday retreat.

It would come with kitchen, dining room, living area, sitting room, study, entrance hall, cloakroom, WC and utility room, as well as an en suite bedroom.

A charming view of the Chesterfield Canal at Walkeringham.

Walkeringham (population of 1,118), is famed for its magnificent Church of St Mary Magdalene, which is a grade I listed building and dates back to the 13th century. There is also a nature reserve, a village hall and a popular pub, the Fox And Hounds.

The council’s planning officers are expected to make a decision or recommendation on the scheme in the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

Clover Ley Farm, Smeath Road, Retford – extension of farmyard into adjacent field (no new buildings).

The magnificent Church of St Mary Magdalene at Walkeringham, which is a grade I listed building and dates back to the 13th century.

6 Sheaf Place, Worksop – lawful development certificate for proposed single-storey side extension.

Barn Thorpe Lane, Shireoaks – new agricultural building to replace previously approved storage building.

37 Auckland Road, Retford – removal of existing timber and glazed porch and erection of single-storey porch extension.

Doubleacre, Baulk Lane, Torworth – removal of existing outbuildings and replace with detached annexe.

4-4A Churchgate, Retford – certificate of lawfulness to use existing first-floor and second-floor accommodation for six short-let rooms.

23 Eldon Street, Tuxford – permission in principle for a residential dwelling.

36 Highland Grove, Worksop – single-storey rear extension.

5 Chatsworth Road, Worksop – modify rear extension roof and fill in gap with new ground-floor extension.

9 Castle Farm Lane, Worksop – rear orangery.

Normanton Larches Farm, Normanton Lane, Clumber Park – agricultural fertiliser space.

Whipman Woods, Flying High Academy, Gatekeeper Way, Worksop – six various non-illuminated signs.

Sainsbury’s store, High Grounds Road, Rhodesia – installation of external plant equipment and associated means of access.

Rampton Hospital grounds, Denby Drive, Woodbeck – work to two lime trees protected by a preservation order, including minimal pruning of branches overhanging a road and pathways.

Strawberry Fields, Wood Lane, North Wheatley – certificate of lawfulness for the conversion of an existing conservatory into a fully thermally insulated part of the house.

Land next to 68 Chesterton Drive, Worksop – proposed demolition of garage and erection of a two-bedroom, detached dwelling.

Butternut Box, Unit 4, Symmetry Waty, Blyth – construct a refrigeration plant, install underground pipes, erect additional high fencing, and erect single-storey forklift charging bay extension.

1 Deans Close, Misterton – certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension.

Pinfold Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Everton – proposed extension to side and rear, amendment to roof and construction of new access leading to double garage.

Unit B, Wagon Works, Lodge Lane, Tuxford – proposed commercial extension with an external canopy loading bay.