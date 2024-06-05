Sunak v Starmer: Worksop Guardian readers react to first head-to-head debate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Julie Etchingham moderated the first live head-to-head General Election debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer in front of a studio audience on ITV, Guardian readers shared their post-debate thoughts.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met in the first head-to-head debate of the 2024 General Election campaign on Tuesday, June 4.

The politicians clashed on several key voting issues, including healthcare, immigration, and the economy during the hour-long ITV program

Readers can watch the entire debate at www.youtube.com/watch?v=heP8-evLKvA

Julie Etchingham poses with Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (R) before hosting the first head-to-head debate of the General Election on June 4, 2024 in Salford, England. The first televised debate of the 2024 General Election between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer aired on Tuesday, June 4. (Photo by Jonathan Hordle-ITV via Getty Images)

Following the debate, a YouGov poll indicated that Rishi Sunak was perceived to have performed the best, with 51%, compared to Keir Starmer's 49% following their debate last night.

Whereas Savanta, a data and market research company, reported that Sir Keir Starmer outperformed Rishi Sunak by 44% to 39% in Tuesday night’s debate.

On your Guardian Facebook page – www.facebook.com/WGUNews – we asked readers to share their thoughts after watching the debate.

Many readers found the two politicians unimpressive and underwhelming, with some already having made up their minds.

Lizzie Hyde said: “It doesn't matter what per cent either got – they both tell more lies that Tom Pepper. Vote Reform.”

Sarah Marsh said: “UK politics is more diverse than just left and right.

“Where were the Lib Dems, Greens, UK Reform?

“For me, it 'Americanises' the debate – making it only between two parties, taking away other choices.”

Stacey Kelly said both candidates were “one and the same.”