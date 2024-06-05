Sunak v Starmer: Worksop Guardian readers react to first head-to-head debate
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met in the first head-to-head debate of the 2024 General Election campaign on Tuesday, June 4.
The politicians clashed on several key voting issues, including healthcare, immigration, and the economy during the hour-long ITV program
Readers can watch the entire debate at www.youtube.com/watch?v=heP8-evLKvA
Following the debate, a YouGov poll indicated that Rishi Sunak was perceived to have performed the best, with 51%, compared to Keir Starmer's 49% following their debate last night.
Whereas Savanta, a data and market research company, reported that Sir Keir Starmer outperformed Rishi Sunak by 44% to 39% in Tuesday night’s debate.
On your Guardian Facebook page – www.facebook.com/WGUNews – we asked readers to share their thoughts after watching the debate.
Many readers found the two politicians unimpressive and underwhelming, with some already having made up their minds.
Lizzie Hyde said: “It doesn't matter what per cent either got – they both tell more lies that Tom Pepper. Vote Reform.”
Sarah Marsh said: “UK politics is more diverse than just left and right.
“Where were the Lib Dems, Greens, UK Reform?
“For me, it 'Americanises' the debate – making it only between two parties, taking away other choices.”
Stacey Kelly said both candidates were “one and the same.”
Phyllis Romans said the debate was “poorly moderated” and a disappointing demonstration of what she believed should have been a “decent presentation of information”.