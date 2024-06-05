Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing for information and dash cam footage after an Audi failed to stop for officers in the Clowne area.

Officers spotted the black Audi A4, which they believed was linked to driving offences, at around 12 noon on May 22 as it travelled through Clowne and into Barlborough.

The Audi then travelled through Renishaw into Eckington and officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it drove off overtaking other vehicles as it did so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car was then pursued back through Renishaw, Balborough, Clowne and into Creswell, all the time driving dangerously and at speed.

Officers are appealing for information and dash cam footage after an Audi failed to stop for officers in the Clowne area.

The Audi is understood to have forced several oncoming vehicles out of its way during the pursuit and at one point travelled the wrong way around a roundabout, causing collision with another vehicle.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and from anyone who has dash cam footage that may have captured footage of the Audi and the driver. The vehicle had a partial number plate PX07.

Anyone who can help with the enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the below methods quoting reference 24*300271.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.