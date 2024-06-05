Appeal to find Audi A4 which escapes officers near Worksop - after driving the wrong way and causing a collision during police chase
Officers spotted the black Audi A4, which they believed was linked to driving offences, at around 12 noon on May 22 as it travelled through Clowne and into Barlborough.
The Audi then travelled through Renishaw into Eckington and officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it drove off overtaking other vehicles as it did so.
The car was then pursued back through Renishaw, Balborough, Clowne and into Creswell, all the time driving dangerously and at speed.
The Audi is understood to have forced several oncoming vehicles out of its way during the pursuit and at one point travelled the wrong way around a roundabout, causing collision with another vehicle.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and from anyone who has dash cam footage that may have captured footage of the Audi and the driver. The vehicle had a partial number plate PX07.
Anyone who can help with the enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the below methods quoting reference 24*300271.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.