Sherwood’s former coal-mining communities to get £20m of Government money for regeneration

Nearly £20m worth of investment is being provided to support the regeneration of Sherwood's former coal-mining communities.

Just under £20m worth of investment is being awarded from round three of the Government’s flagship Levelling Up Fund to support the regeneration of Sherwood's former coal-mining communities via the creation of high-quality, mixed-used developments which will provide employment and training space, public services, sports and community facilities.

This is one of four East Midlands projects awarded a total of £53m to spread equality, boost jobs and support communities.

Michael Gove MP, Levelling Up Secretary, said: “Levelling Up means delivering local’s people’s priorities and bringing transformational change in communities that have, for too long, been overlooked and undervalued.

“We are backing 55 projects across the UK with £1 billion to create new jobs and opportunities, power economic growth, and revitalise local areas.

“This funding sits alongside our wider initiatives to spread growth, through devolving more money and power out of Westminster to towns and cities, putting in place bespoke interventions to places that need it most, and our long term plan for towns.”