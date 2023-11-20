The Chesterfield Canal Trust has launched a crowdfunding appeal to create new community spaces by the canal at Staveley.

The appeal in association with the AVIVA Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund will be kick started by AVIVA with £500 and a pledge of £2 for every £1 it raises, up to a maximum of £15,000. This means that if the Trust can raise £7,500, AVIVA will turn it into £23,000, or up to £24,500 with Gift Aid.

The appeal only lasts for six weeks, finishing on December 19.

The works will take place at Hartington. At present there is just rough ground and steep slopes but over the next 18 months a new Trans-Pennine Trail bridge and a new lock will be built, and the canal will be restored.

The Trust wants to create a great canalside environment for people and wildlife around the new bridge, giving nature a head start and creating a suitable setting for the new lock which will be built early in 2025.

The Trust needs to raise funds for 60 Trees, 200 metres of hedging, 12 benches, including four wheelchair accessible ones, native wildflowers, signs and information boards, accessible paths and landscaping works.

The new information boards will encourage people to learn about and help tackle climate change and the planting will take this into account.

For more about the AVIVA Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund, https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/save-our-wild-isles