Scheme for eyesore heritage site is among the latest Bassetlaw planning applications

Proposals for new houses, including on a historic site now classed as an eyesore, are among the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

The heritage site is at number 7 Gringley Road in Misterton, where a grade II listed farmhouse and dovecote, dating back to the 18th century, are said to be in “a dilapidated and deteriorating state”.

The land has been acquired by the Blyth-based firm, Griffin Bespoke Design and Build Ltd, whose representative, Troy Griffiths, has submitted the planning application.

The aim is to demolish a two-storey barn and a range of agricultural outbuildings, including cart sheds, on the site and erect a new two-storey, four-bedroom house.

The site on Gringley Road in Misterton, where the demolition of buildings and construction of a new house are planned within the curtilage of a grade II listed farmhouse. (PHOTO BY: Google)

Planning statements say the buildings are in “a poor structural condition”, but the new home would have “barn-like characteristics”, built in red brick. Included in the scheme is a new garage and courtyard.

Listed building consent is required for the work because it is within the curtilage of the farmhouse. The plan was previously granted permission in June 2021, even though it was found that a small number of bats were using the site for roosting. But that consent has now lapsed.

The site has been on the Bassetlaw Heritage At Risk register since 2012 and, according to a heritage impact assessment submitted to the council, it is “in dire need of restoration and reuse”.

The assessment says “it is inevitable that any redevelopment would result in the loss of original features” but feels that “less than substantial harm is likely to be necessary and justified”.

The other two housing schemes being considered by the council’s planning officers are in Upton and Harworth.

James and Susan Farr have submitted an application to convert an existing building into one dwelling at The Old House, Gamston Wood Farm on Upton.

While land next to 31 Alexandra Road, Harworth is the subject of a plan by Adam Mitchell to erect two detached, two-storey dwellings and construct new access.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Secrets bar, 1A Churchgate, Retford – listed permission to display projecting sign and fascia signage.

17 Curzon Drive, Worksop – work to trees covered by preservation order.

Owl House, Main Street, West Markham – erect ground-floor and first-floor extensions, and refurbish existing, disused farm building to use in association with existing dwelling.

Fairfield Cottage, Queens Walk, Nether Langwith – work to trees in conservation area.

Clumber Park, Ollerton Road, Worksop – display two information signs at Clumber Bridge and one at Boat Dock.

44 Ordsall Park Road, Retford – work to trees covered by preservation order.

Hall Farm, Town Street, Clayworth – listed permission to carry out work to roof and walls.

The Limes, Little Top Lane, Lound – work to trees in conservation area.

Rampton Hospital grounds, Retford Road, Woodbeck – work to cedar trees covered by preservation order to ensure security cameras can maintain visual contact with patients using gym equipment.

44-48 Gateford Road, Worksop – certificate of lawfulness for roller-shutter doors at front of property.

86 Lawnwood Avenue, Elkesley – air-source heat pump at front.

13 Blyth Grove, Worksop – work to trees in conservation area.

Bargate Farm, Low Street, North Wheatley – listed building consent for conversion of ground-floor barn to garage with lockable, side-hinged timber doors.

