Rother Valley MP joins Government benches as he is promoted to the Ministry of Defence

Alexander Stafford has been appointed as a parliamentary private secretary to the Ministry of Defence.

A PPS is an unpaid assistant to a minister, and whilst not a direct member of the Government they are subject to parts of the ministerial code.

This is the first time a South Yorkshire Conservative has become a Government PPS in decades, and the first time a MP for Rother Valley has been a Government PPS since the 1970s.

Alexander Stafford MP

The role will see Mr Stafford assist in the day-to-day running of the Ministry of Defence, working closely with ministers, civil servants and special advisors, and giving him a better understanding of the work of the armed forces.

Mr Stafford said: “It is a great honour to be appointed to this position and will allow me to gain a better understanding and insight into the work of the amazing men and women of our great armed forces.

"My main focus will of course be on ensuring that Rother Valley is a better place to live, work and play, but this new role will allow me to engage even more directly with the Government so that Rother Valley’s voice will always be heard.£

Chairman of the Rotherham Conservatives, Zach Collingham said the promotion was “well-deserved.”

He added: “It is super that Alexander has an input at the very top table, helping to amplify Rother Valley’s voice.