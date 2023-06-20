News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury

Rother Valley MP – Boris Johnson’s former Parliamentary Private Secretary – ‘silent’ over Partygate report

Alexander Stafford has yet to say what he makes of Boris Johnson’s resignation as an MP after a cross-party committee found the former Prime Minister misled parliament over “Partygate”.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:07 BST

Mr Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley, was Mr Johnson’s Parliamentary Private Secretary between July and September 2022 and a supporter of the former Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP.

On June 6 last year, he tweeted: “Time and time again, Boris Johnson has got the big calls right.

“Whether it’s on Brexit, the vaccine, or Ukraine, it’s this Prime Minister that focuses on what really matters. Now is the time for unity so we can do what we were elected to do, deliver for the people of Britain.”

Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother ValleyAlexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley
Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley
Most Popular

However, has not commented after a Tory-majority privileges committee found Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House over ‘Partygate’ and “committed a serious contempt”.

And he did not vote in yesterday’s vote to approve the Commons privileges committee’s report into Mr Johnson and his statements to the house on Partygate – the vote went through by 354 to seven.

Read More
Nottinghamshire Council could double budget for school uniform payments to vulne...

Jake Richards, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley, said he had written to Mr Stafford about the matter.

He wrote: “Mr Johnson is a political mentor of yours. You acted as his Parliamentary Private Secretary, albeit for a remarkably short period, and sat behind him when he gave evidence to the committee.

“You have so far been silent on this issue in recent days and weeks. I understand it may be difficult because of personal loyalties, but people in Rother Valley deserve to know your position on the conduct of our former Prime Minister.”

Mr Stafford has been asked if he accepted the findings of the committee; whether he thought Mr Johnson lied to the parliament and if he thought Mr Johnson had made a mistake, but is yet to reply.

Related topics:Boris JohnsonAlexander StaffordRother ValleyPrime MinisterPartygate