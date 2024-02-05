Retford parish hall receives grant to help improve facilities for the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cllr David Naylor, Ward Member for East Retford South, has donated the money from his allocation of Councillor Community Grants, which will contribute towards installing new flooring, as well as other works to modernise Ordsall Parish Hall.

The Parish Hall dates back to 1922 and is connected with All Hallows Church in the village. Reverend Alex Shiells welcomed the funding and said the refurbishments are expected to be complete by the end of February.

Rev’d Shiells said; “We are very grateful for Cllr Naylor’s kind support and a donation towards the refurbishment of our Parish Hall floor. The Parish Hall has been running for over 100 years and hosts a range of local groups and activities for the benefit of the community. This donation will help us support more people, and will benefit the children’s groups that use the hall every week.”

Cllr Naylor said: “I was thrilled to support this fantastic facility, which is an essential hub for local community groups, charities and the neighbouring church.

“The refurbishment of the flooring in the hall is a huge step forward for the village and we hope that it encourages more individuals and groups in the area to use the hall.”