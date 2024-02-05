Residents have their say on the way that council houses are allocated in Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Council consulted with tenants and residents about proposed changes to its Choice Based Lettings and Allocations Policy between October and December 2023.

The responses and outcome of the consultation will now form part of a report that is due to be put forward to the Council’s Cabinet as part of its March meeting.

The proposed Choice Based Lettings and Allocations Policy is designed to improve the way that the Council allocates its housing stock to those in need, reduce the number of empty properties it has, and reduce homelessness, among other objectives.

Pictured is competition winner Zoe Bird with Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Jonathan Slater.

Cllr Slater said; “I’d like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation. Your feedback and engagement will help to shape these proposals and will be considered alongside the revised policy.

“Among the proposals, we want to simplify the process, reduce homelessness in our district and ensure that our properties are allocated to those whose need for housing is the greatest.”

In total, 121 people completed the survey.

People who completed the survey also had the chance to win a £50 Love2Shop Voucher and the winner, Zoe Bird, was recently presented with her prize by the Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Jonathan Slater.