Like father like son: Harron apprentice follows father into the construction industry

At Harron Homes’ The Brambles development in Retford, Kieran Armes is undertaking his first year on the apprenticeship scheme. Kieran is on a day-release course from Nottingham College, which involves one day of college per week and four days on-site. A Nottinghamshire local himself, Kieran has settled right in.

“I think one of the most beneficial aspects of the whole thing is that you learn your way around problems in real-time,” says Kieran. “At college the problem might be tackled in a very structured way; on-site it is a far more dynamic environment, and things are changing around you from moment to moment. Getting to grips with that kind of situation requires practice within an unpredictable and busy environment, which is what the apprenticeship provides.”

No stranger to construction, Kieran has followed in the footsteps of his father, Paul Armes, a Harron Homes Site Manager who won the NHBC Award recognising him as one of the best in the country.

“I have seen how much my dad loves the job and how hard he works,” continues Kieran, “and it has really inspired me. I am proud to become a part of the build process and would encourage anyone considering an apprenticeship to go for it.”

Lee Kilby, Construction Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, comments, “The joinery apprenticeship offers huge benefits for those looking to go into the industry. Once you have received the qualification, you have a skill for life: no one can take that away from you. Getting real-time, on-site experience is indispensable, and the benefits of this are evidenced by just how quickly the apprentices begin advancing on their college courses once they have begun the apprenticeship.

“We are proud to invest in our apprentices and help them become a part of our mission to deliver our customers their dream home.”

This year’s National Apprenticeship Week (5th-11th February) celebrates ‘Skills for Life’, with the week reflecting on how apprenticeships can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge needed for a rewarding career, while at the same time helping businesses develop a talented workforce well-equipped with crucial skills for the future.