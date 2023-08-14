Plans to build 10,000 new homes in Bassetlaw progress to the next stage

A Bassetlaw District Council spokesman said: “Bassetlaw’s Local Plan has reached the final stage of consultation after the independent Planning Inspectors issued their findings, following the conclusion of the public hearings in January this year.

“These findings are known as Main Modifications and are a series of amendments that the Planning Inspectors think are necessary to make the Local Plan ‘sound’ and legally compliant.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main modifications include a slight reduction in the amount of new housing needed each year from 10,476 to 9,720 to reflect new evidence relating to jobs growth

Bassetlaw Council headquarters.

A new policy focusing on large brownfield sites in the countryside and a clearer framework for development within rural settlements and to clarify the approach to housing growth in the countryside.

The council is consulting on the Main Modifications over the next six weeks, with the consultation period running until September 22.

The full list of Main Modifications and a consultation response form is available online

Advertisement

Advertisement

All of the consultation materials will also be available to view at the Council Offices in Retford and Worksop and at local libraries.

The Local Plan will then be prepared for adoption, implementing the recommendations set out in the Inspectors Report. The Council will then need to take a decision on whether to adopt the Local Plan.