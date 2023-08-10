Disaster for Worksop as Wilko collapses into administration leaving 12,000 jobs at risk

The chain has been unable to find emergency investment to save its 400 shops across the UK.

Wilko had been working to secure a rescuer for the business which has been trading since 1930.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an open letter published today, Thursday, August 10, company CEO Mark Jackson said: “Over the past six months wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

Thousands of jobs are at risk as retailer Wilko confirms collapse.

"We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.”

If a firm fails to buy any of the shops or parts of the business out of administration, Wilko risks becoming the biggest High Street causality this year.

The GMB union said the collapse was "entirely avoidable".

National officer Nadine Houghton said: "GMB has been told time and time again how warnings were made that Wilko was in a prime position to capitalise on the growing bargain retailer market, but simply failed to grasp this opportunity".