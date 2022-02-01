Plans submitted for holiday glamping pods near Worksop

A planning application to site six holiday glamping pods on land at and adjoining Lock House, in Shireoaks is being considered by Bassetlaw District Council.

It is hoped the new development, if granted planning permission, will boost tourism in the area and also encourage residents to holiday closer to home.

The plans include the demolition of one outbuilding to allow for emergency vehicle turning and the change of use of two other outbuildings currently on the site

The application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council.

It is also proposed that two new pedestrian gates and footpath to the canal towpath will be created

According to the drawings, Lock House would be the site manager’s house and there would also be a bike store and kayak store.

The new development would also create one full-time job and three part-time jobs.

A letter from the applicant’s agent Andrew Cooper, of A&D Architecture Ltd, said: "We believe that the proposal will be a neighbouring and positive addition to the rural setting of Shireoaks and Worksop that will reinforce the distinctive identities of village and town and that the new tourist hub will reinforce the attractiveness of Bassetlaw as a place to visit and enjoy.

"At the same time, it is the intention that the development will encourage more people of varying ages and physical mobility to holiday at home and taken advantage of the varying degrees of exercise that the Cuckoo Way and the Chesterfield Canal and National Cycle Route Six have to offer.

"Local shops and services will be promoted to visitors at the new tourist hub.”