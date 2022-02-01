Special picture shows Langold family celebrating five generations of females
It’s another girl!
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:10 am
Three-week-old Savannah Harriet Julie Lee-Ann Staniland becomes the fifth generation of females born into the family from Langold, with the oldest member aged 92.
It is the second time the family has spanned five generations of women.
The newest ar rival joins her great great grandmother Harriet Everett Hence, aged 92, great grandmother Angela Martin, 69, grandmother Julie Ann Teale, 50, and her mother Vikki Lee-Ann Staniland, 32.
