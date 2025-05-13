Plan to turn large Worksop house into 85-child day nursery upsets neighbours

Plans have been unveiled to convert a large residential house in Worksop, worth more than half a million pounds, into a day nursery for 85 young children.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they have already hit a snag after objections were raised by neighbours, who claim the nursery would trigger traffic chaos and turn the area into “an accident hotspot”.

Bassetlaw District Council has received a change-of-use planning application for the sprawling five-bedroom property at number 1, Sparken Hill, currently named Windways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set back from the road, the house last sold for £410,000 in 2020 but is now valued by estate agents at well over £500,000.

This large five-bedroom house at Sparken Hill, Worksop could soon be converted into a day nursery for 85 children -- but some neighbours aren't happy. (PHOTO BY: Rightmove)

The planning application has been submitted by Cherubs Nurseries, an award-winning childcare provider with more than 20 years’ experience across the East Midlands.

Cherubs says the nursery would be for 85 youngsters, aged from six weeks to five years, and would employ 22 staff – 14 full-time and eight part-time.

However, the proposal has alarmed neighbours, most notably Darren and Gail Whittaker, who live across the road on Robinson Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have lodged an objection letter with the council on the grounds that the property’s parking spaces and access cannot sustain such a development.

The nursery would be run by Cherubs, which has been operating at Sparken Hill Academy since 2014. Pictured are staff member Katrina Farrimond and three-year-old Jack Wilkins during royal wedding celebrations seven years ago.

Calling for the council to conduct a traffic survey, the Whittakers write: “While the property and rear garden are perfectly adequate for a day nursery, the parking facilities and access to it are not.

"The site plan gives provision for nine cars. Where are the others going to park? Where do the 85 cars park when parents drop off or pick up their children?

"Sparken Hill is an extremely busy road, especially between 8 am and 9 am and 3 pm and 4 pm, as there are two schools, including Sparken Hill Academy, nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Outside the schools at these times, when there is increased traffic flow, is absolutely horrendous. The road is also used daily by HGVs, and there is increased footfall of children walking to and from the schools.

Are the parking provision and access at the property adequate for a large day nursery? Yes, says Cherubs; no, say neighbours. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"Numerous extra vehicles coming and going is just going to create an accident hotspot.”

Nevertheless, Cherubs is determined to press ahead with the scheme, pointing out that the company has operated from Sparken Hill Academy since 2014.

Susan Mills, founder and chief executive, says: “As Cherubs enters its third decade, we continue to work towards our vision of enabling all children to develop the skills and experiences they need to thrive without limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the last 11 years, we have built strong relationships with the Worksop community. Now, 1 Sparken Hill offers the perfect opportunity to further enhance early-years provision locally in a setting that aligns beautifully with our educational philosophy.”

Cherubs has enlisted the planning, architecture and design firm, Edge AD Ltd, of Sheffield, as its agent for the scheme.

A statement by Edge says: “The nursery would provide much-needed, high-quality early-years education for Worksop families, operated by a trusted and experienced childcare provider.”

It insists that access, for vehicles and pedestrians, can be safely maintained or improved via the long, existing driveway and points out that the site is well served by bus routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the interior of the house would need to be adapted, its external appearance would remain largely the same, apart from a small central terrace for staff.

The council hopes to make a decision by Friday, June 27.