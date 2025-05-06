Retford Buttermarket project to create £1.2m food hall -- latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £1.2 million project to breathe new life into the historic Buttermarket in Retford town centre is on its way to fruition.

Earlier this year, Bassetlaw District Council announced plans to create a modern and inviting food hall in the Buttermarket, which is the oldest part of Retford Town Hall.

The food hall will have space for six food vendors and seating for up to 60 people inside, as well as more outside.

Now the scheme has taken a step further, with the council submitting a planning application for the change of use, complete with light-touch, internal refurbishment and minor repairs and alterations.

Retford Town Hall, which houses the historic Buttermarket.

The Buttermarket, which currently sells hand-made crafts, hosts markets and houses a cafe, will continue to be a venue for local community use and a meeting place.

Coun Steve Scotthorne, cabinet member for identity and place at the council, said: “This is an exciting proposal which could attract more people into the Buttermarket and the wider town.

"As well as giving the much-loved building a new lease of life, it will create exciting opportunities for several food retailers in Retford.”

The project is being financed through government funding, including from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is part of the country’s levelling-up agenda.

Retford's Buttermarket, which could soon be turned into a modern food hall.

Elsewhere in Retford, a separate planning application has been submitted for the erection of eight homes on a parcel of land off Blackstope Lane that is described as “a vacant eyesore”.

The land, close to the town centre, used to house the JRS Services factory, which was demolished several years ago after complaints that the empty building was attracting vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

In the meantime, fresh plans for the ‘brownfield’ site have fallen by the wayside and it has continued to be targeted, including by fly-tippers.

Now an application for the new homes has been lodged with the council by Continuity Promotions Ltd, a company run by Davina and Peter Rossington, of Sutton cum Lound.

It is currently being considered by planning officers, who have set a deadline date of Wednesday, June 11 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council in recent days include these:

Clover Close House, Thorpe Street, Headon – change of use of agricultural land to equestrian use, erect five stables and hay/feed room, and construct an all-weather manege for personal use.

11 Stirling Drive, Carlton in Lindrick – work to trees.

Santander, 33 Bridge Place, Worksop – display of one new, internally illuminated projecting hanging sign and one new, externally illuminated fascia sign.

42 George Street, Worksop – work to conifer tree within conservation area.

The Willows, 1 Ravencroft Lane, Beckingham – remove existing conservatory, erect new single-storey side extension and two-storey extension to side and rear, including porch.

Manor Farm, Main Street, Bothamsall – fell four trees within conservation area.

Land north of bus station, off Beardsalls Row, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

Retford Young People’s Centre, Spa Road, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

Bridge Farm, Fenton Lane, Sturton le Steeple – demolition of existing garages and store, and erection of double garage.

Land at Vesuvius Way, Worksop – change of use from mixed use to storage use.

10 Beardsalls Row, Retford – listed building consent for internal alterations, wall fascia signage, hanging sign and wall-mounted CCTV.