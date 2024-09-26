Opposition councillors claim they’re treated as ‘useful idiots’ by Nottinghamshire County Council leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opposition councillors say they’re being treated as ‘useful idiots’ in how Nottinghamshire County Council makes some key decisions.

The Conservative-led authority has three cross-party bodies responsible for ensuring public services are working properly, holding leaders to account and developing policy proposals.

The committees have made recommendations so far this year on business including reorganising recycling supersites and changing how school meals are provided.

However, both Labour and Independent groups claim their opinions aren’t taken on board, and are used to rubber-stamp decisions which would have been made anyway.

The comments were made during a full council meeting

The council’s Conservative leadership responded by saying minority views were always included in final reports on key decisions.

Councillor Tom Hollis (Ind) described the process as “farcical” and “abused by the Conservatives” during a full council meeting at County Hall.

“The leadership is treating scrutiny groups as useful idiots to agree controversial decisions and do their dirty work for them,” he said.

“There was no mention of our dissenting views when the decisions were discussed at Cabinet.

“The Independent group doesn’t expect to get every decision we want, but if we invest in process, we have to at least see the results.”

He also criticised the fact that the scrutiny group on recycling centres were denied access to a £53,000 independent review, which only became public after a Freedom of Information request.

Coun Michelle Welsh (Lab) said: “I love being part of the process of scrutiny, it’s vital to our function – the more the better.

“But I have also been concerned when I couldn’t see papers which were available to other members.”

Coun Kate Foale, leader of the Labour group, said there was “frustration” and some members were asking “what is the point?” in relation to their roles.

Coun Boyd Elliott (Con), chairman of the Overview Committee, said describing councillors as being treated like useful idiots was “not helpful”.

“Your dissenting views were always included in reports which were considered by the Cabinet member,” he told Independent members.

“We are still fairly new to the scrutiny process, and will be looking to strengthen and embed it in the council.”

Coun John Doddy (Unaligned) highlighted the decision last month to remove a contract from the Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust as a good change made by scrutiny committees.

“When it works, it works very well,” he said.