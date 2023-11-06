Every district in Nottinghamshire is to get a new family support centre, according to plans which will be discussed by the county council this week.

A total of 17 locations are being proposed across the county and Retford, Worksop (targeting Manton), along with area of Bassetlaw Rural (including Harworth, Bircotes and Carlton-in-Lindrick), as well as Ollerton, are all on the list.

Family hubs are designed to provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for help with social care, education, mental health or physical health.

They offer support through pregnancy, early years, childhood and adulthood up to 19, or 25 for people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Existing children’s centres may be converted into the centre for each ‘network’, with other virtual and physical access points such as Job Centres, Citizens Advice and health centres.

However, the final locations are still to be confirmed.

Existing services for under-fives would still continue in children’s centres.

The Retford site was the first to open in April 2023.

Initial work has begun on those in Newark and Sutton and they aim to be open by April 2024.

The rest have a target launch date of April 2025.

Residents have until December 3 to take part in a consultation on the proposed changes.

The hub plan is part of the Conservative Government’s manifesto, which planned to roll them out as a replacement for Sure Start children’s centres, which were introduced under the previous Labour adminstration.

The Government announced 75 local authorities which have been selected to receive funding through the £301.75m Family Hubs and Start for Life programme.

Nottinghamshire Council missed out on Government funding for family hubs, and will instead by asking partners to make any necessary contributions.

Nottingham City Council was successful and is planning its own series of hubs.

A report on the county-wide plans notes: “Successful delivery of family hubs will improve a range of outcomes for children and families including emotional health and wellbeing, healthy pregnancy, reducing parental conflict, speech, and language to name but a few.”