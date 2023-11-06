News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Retford based motivational speaker releases debut children’s book

A Retford based motivational speaker has released his debut children’s book aiming to inspire and empower young people.
By Kate Mason
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Luke Staton hosted a book signing event at the Wonderland Bookshop in Retford to celebrate the release of 'CREDO'.

Having dedicated much of his life to empowering young people and elevating their aspirations, Luke now brings those very same ideals to the pages of his enchanting story.

Read More
These are the 7 best places for a cosy Sunday roast in Worksop according to Goog...

The narrative touches on a story from Luke's upbringing. When Luke was a schoolboy, six words from a caring teacher, Mr Spencer, transformed Luke's thinking, allowing him to realise a dream he would later achieve.

Most Popular

Luke now dedicates his life to using the power of words and real-life stories to inspire and help youngsters picture their future.

Luke has successfully translated his experiences into a tale that promises to motivate and spark a love for reading among young readers.