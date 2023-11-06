A Retford based motivational speaker has released his debut children’s book aiming to inspire and empower young people.

Luke Staton hosted a book signing event at the Wonderland Bookshop in Retford to celebrate the release of 'CREDO'.

Having dedicated much of his life to empowering young people and elevating their aspirations, Luke now brings those very same ideals to the pages of his enchanting story.

The narrative touches on a story from Luke's upbringing. When Luke was a schoolboy, six words from a caring teacher, Mr Spencer, transformed Luke's thinking, allowing him to realise a dream he would later achieve.

Luke now dedicates his life to using the power of words and real-life stories to inspire and help youngsters picture their future.