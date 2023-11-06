Cosy autumn and winter weekends aren’t complete without a stunning Sunday roast.
We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Worksop that offer a Sunday roast, focusing on those rated 4 stars or more.
If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a roast dinner on Sunday in Worksop this weekend, this list compiled from Google reviews is sure to give you some inspiration.
1. Best Sunday roasts
2. The Shireoaks Inn, Westgate, Worksop
The perfect place to enjoy a family meal this Easter. The Shireoaks Inn received a 4.5 star rating out of 5 based on 515 reviews. One review said: "Quality Roast,Beef top notch slow cooked and excellent value." Photo: Google Maps
3. King Edward VII, Ryton Street, Worksop
King Edward VII is a popular choice for a Sunday roast. The pub received 4.5 star review based on 213 reviews. One review read: "Great pub great atmosphere, child friendly very welcoming fab landlord and landlady." Photo: Google
4. The Butty Barn Cafe, Eastgate, Worksop
The Butty Barn Cafe serves up a cracking Sunday dinner according to Google reviews. The cafe received a 4.7 star rating on Google based on 34 reviews. One review read: "Love this place, food is fantastic and the staff are amazing. So friendly and down to earth." Photo: Google