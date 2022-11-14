Coun Gerald Bowers, member for Ranskill, had the Whip removed as leader of the Conservative Group on Bassetlaw Council after being suspended pending an investigation by the Conservative Party.

Fraser McFarland, Bassetlaw Conservative Association chairman, said he believed the investigation was into past social media posts by Coun Bowers.

In a deleted post on social media, Coun Bowers wrote on November 4 that he had received an email from the chairman of the national Conservative Party, informing him he had been suspended from the party pending an investigation, although he claimed he did not know why.

District Councillor Gerald Bowers will now sit as an independent councillor.

He wrote it was later made clear he could remain leader of the group pending the investigation, but he had “no intention of waiting”.

In a statement, Coun Bowers wrote: “During the past few weeks, I have reflected on the current state of the UK economy, but moreover the present state of the Conservative Party and in particular the Bassetlaw Conservative Association.

“The in-fighting and name calling and blame culture is not something I want to be involved with.

“Many members of the association are unhappy with the way the association is managed.

“The good spirit inside me tells me dark forces are at play within the association and I no longer wish to be a member of this organisation.

“Therefore today I have decided to resign from the Conservative Party, the Bassetlaw Conservative Association and will step down as leader of the Conservative Group on Bassetlaw Council.”

Mr McFarland said “As chairman of Bassetlaw Conservative Association, I reject the online claims and unfounded accusations made by a former member of the Party.

“I regret a former member chose to resign from the Conservative Party, rather than proceed with the disciplinary process via Conservative Campaign headquarters.

“The process for complaints on alleged discrimination are dealt with via CCHQ and are not a matter for the local party.

“Both Bassetlaw Conservative Association and the Conservative Party have a zero tolerance for discrimination of all kinds and will always take action to uphold the highest standards in public life.”