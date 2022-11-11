The petition, signed by more than 600 residents, urges Transport Secretary Mark Harper to back the villagers’ campaign to have their “vital” Robin Hood Line train services reinstated.

The petition was set up by Nether-Langwith Parish Council earlier this year after EMR announced half of the Robin Hood Line’s stops at Langwith-Whaley Thorns and Whitwell would be dropped.

Since May, the train line has operated alternate hourly calls to the two stops, which were chosen by EMR as the places with “lowest customer demand”, following a service survey.

Residents of Whitwell and Langwith ask the Transport Secretary for help in reversing East Midlands Railway's changes to the Robin Hood Line.

An EMR spokesperson previously stated the timetable changes were to increase the overall service’s punctuality.

A number of residents who signed the petition said the halved train services would cause more reliance on car use, and create issues for those without cars who use the train to attend work and education.

One resident, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said: “When the government talks about levelling up, it seems to us like we've been levelled down.

“We're a rural community, we're right on the edge of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire and we seem to fall between two stalls, but we don't seem to get any investment whatsoever.

Advertisement

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, has backed Nether-Langwith Parish Council chairman Matthew Evans's campaign.

“The one thing that we did have that was a massive bonus to us was having that train that could take people either into Mansfield or into Nottingham.

“At the end of the day, if they say not enough people use it and half the services, then less people are going to use it, which would then lead me to believe that the next time EMR do one of the service surveys, it will be that we won't have the Robin Hood Line at all.”

Councillor Matthew Evans, chairman of Nether-Langwith Parish Council, said: “I want to thank the local residents who joined me in signing my petition to ask the Rt. Hon. Mark Harper, the Secretary of State for Transport to work with us to reverse the decision made by East Midlands Railway to remove services on the Robin Hood Line.

Advertisement

“I have met with Brendan Clarke-Smith MP who supports our campaign and is actively campaigning to extend the Robin Hood line to Retford, opening up new opportunities for residents.

“I will also be asking the new Transport Secretary to meet with myself and local residents to discuss retaining this vital service for our local communities.”