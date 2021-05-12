"It is certainly not a role that can be done by an MP" - Worksop's former county council leader criticises Ben Bradley's new dual role

MP Ben Bradley was this week appointed as the new leader of the county council following his election win last week.

The 31-year-old has served as MP for Mansfield since 2017 and becomes the only sitting MP and local authority leader in the country.

Former Nottinghamshire County Council leader and Worksop North councillor Alan Rhodes.

The father-of-two has come under fire from opposition politicians, who claim that both roles would require his full-time commitment, and that voters would ultimately suffer as he tries to balance the two – as well as his councillor commitments to Mansfield North.

Former council leader Alan Rhodes, who lost his Worksop North seat in last week’s election, tweeted: “I have been leader of Notts County Council from 2013-17 and I can confirm that it is a full-time role which includes many evening meetings and events with important local, national and international partners and businesses and time away at important conferences and seminars.

"It is certainly not a role that can be done by an MP who will quite properly be expected to be representing his Mansfield constituency in Parliament in Westminster all week.

"This role should go to a county councillor from the ruling party who will give this important role 100 per cent.

New Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley.

"This role is about providing political leadership in an important and influential council and getting the best for Notts residents and businesses.

"He cannot do this by doing two part-time jobs.

"And for Bradley to take his MP and council leader salary is pure greed.”

Coun Bradley said he feels that he is in a ‘unique position.’

“I feel that I am in a unique position to advance the cause of Nottinghamshire County Council and residents by working directly with Government and ministers to get things done,” he said.

"My current roles will allow me to speak to ministers first-hand and these conversations will directly benefit Nottinghamshire.

“No other council leader in the country has that same opportunity to put local issues direct to the heart of Government.

“We have listened to local residents throughout the local election campaign. We have got a far-reaching agenda for the county of Nottinghamshire and as a Conservative administration we are keen and ready to get on with the job.”