Nottinghamshire Labour group announces new leadership team after election woe

Coun Kate Foale will replace Alan Rhodes – one of several Labour councillors to lose their seats on Friday – after the Conservatives won control of County Hall following a four-year coalition with the Mansfield Independents.

She represents Beeston and Central Rylands and had formerly held the position of deputy leader.

Ollerton councillor Mike Pringle has been elected as deputy leader and Coun Errol Henry, who represents Carlton West, has been chosen as the new business manager for the group.

Coun Kate Foale has been elected as leader of the Nottinghamshire Labour Group

Speaking after her election at the group’s annual meeting, Coun Foale said: “It is an honour to have been elected by the group, and on behalf of the leadership team and Labour members across the county I would like to thank all those involved in last week’s election campaign.

"Thank you to all the residents across the county who voted for Labour.

“We have a great Labour team who I know will continue to represent people all the people across Nottinghamshire, as well as holding the new administration to account.

"We will now reflect on the outcome of the election and listen to people across the county about how we can better serve them over the coming four years.