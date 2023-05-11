It has been reported Todwick Primary School’s swimming pool – which was built by the Todwick community in Todwick – had to shut due to costs, staff shortages and not being able to meet the curriculum.

In a Tweet, Coun Michael Bennett-Sylvester, an Independent member of Rotherham Council, asked Jake Richards, Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Rother Valley, who set up a petition, if his campaign was only to get data before the next general election.

He said: “This is a typical Labour tactic. Launch a petition that won’t actually do anything but provide data for party mailouts during the election. Unless Mr Richards can guarantee it won’t be used for mailings?”

Todwick Primary School

Coun Bennett-Sylvester said he had seen this “quite often here” and “it’s not about achieving anything but achieving data come elections”.

He said: “I am not a Conservative by any stretch of the imagination but Josh [Coun Josh Bacon, council Conservative member for Aston & Todwick] is a really good community councillor.

“He is an elected official. You’ve got Alexander Stafford [Conservative MP for Rother Valley]. Mr Richards has no official position whatsoever, he is a candidate. My concern was he is coming in where there is already stuff happening.

“If they [Coun Bacon and Mr Stafford] weren’t doing anything, then you can perhaps understand it, but they actually are doing it. They are quite vocal about it, they are visible at the school.”

Coun Bacon said the pool was a “community asset” and keeping it open was not only a case of funding, but the curriculum as well.

He said: “Is the pool long enough? Is it deep enough?

“It’s not just the pool, it’s the entire building. They are even talking about a new roof. What needs doing is a survey of the building. I am really proud that Alexander and I have secured the survey on the building.”

He said it was “a shame” Labour’s campaign “seems to be straying on the side of political opportunism”.

Coun Bacon said: “I and Alex, we don’t care about politics. It’s about what’s best for the school and the pupils.

“The person heading up the petition is simply a parliamentary candidate. He is not a stakeholder in this, but if he wants to approach me then he is welcome to.”

Mr Richards said: “I won’t apologise for highlighting the drastic real terms cuts to school budgets implemented by the Tory government.

“Every parent and teacher I’ve spoken to across Rother Valley – including at Todwick Primary – is concerned about their budgets and being able to provide the education our children deserve.

“Local Tory councillors seem to want to distract from their government’s failure. I was approached by parents and residents who wanted support in their campaign to prevent the closing of the pool.

“I am working with them, and the school, to look at alternative mechanisms by which we can keep this pool open.