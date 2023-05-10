News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Bassetlaw man ‘went off the rails’ and into month-long shoplifting spree

A Bassetlaw man went off the rails and embarked on a month-long shoplifting spree after splitting from his long-term partner, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th May 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

Nathan Highfield stole £1,020 of meat, bananas and washing powder from Aldi, Co-op and Morrisons, in Retford, between March 27 and April 22, prosecutor Nicole Baughan told Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Highfield, aged 32, of Northfield Way, Retford, admitted seven thefts.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said there was a long gap in his offending since he was in trouble in 2016.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

She said he began offending “all of a sudden” after he and his partner of 17 years spit up and his grandfather died.

“He went completely off the rails,” she said. “He was completely in self-destruct mode. He would go to prison and that would be the end of it.”

Read More
Worksop murder trial brothers had 85-year-old victim’s blood on their trainers

But happily, Highfield and his partner have reconciled and he is back in the family home, she said.

He has been referred for grief counselling and is hopeful he will get back in the job market soon.

“He doesn’t have any drink or drug issues,” Ms Sood added. “It is quite clear he can stay out of trouble when he wants to.”

Sentencing, magistrates told Highfield: “That’s quite a lot of stuff you have stolen in a short space of time. The cumulative effect moves it over into the custodial bracket.”

He received a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay compensation and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

“You had a blip and now you’re paying the price,” he was told. “You have been a silly boy.”