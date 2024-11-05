Improvements at train stations and new children's care home for Worksop -- Bassetlaw plans

Improvements at Worksop and Retford train stations, as well as a plan for a children's care home in a residential area, have been announced by Bassetlaw District Council.

The projects feature among the latest batch of planning applications received by the council and currently being considered by officers.

Both railway stations are grade II listed buildings of historic significance, with the one at Worksop opened back in 1849 and the Retford version a Victorian structure dating back to the 1890s. But their latest plans show both are trying to keep up with the times.

The Worksop station at Carlton Road has applied for listed building consent for repair work to strengthen several columns and trusses on the platform canopies, and for the replacement of cracked stone lintels.

New passenger-help points are planned for the historic Retford railway station.

Meanwhile the Retford station at Station Road wants to install two new passenger-help points, including cable management and the provision of power and data supplies.

The children's home scheme is earmarked for a three-bedroom house at 32 Overend Road in Worksop at the junction with Elms Road and diagonally opposite St John's Church Hall.

Scant details have been published on the council's website so far, but the applicant is a Midlands-based company called Masha Consulting Ltd.

Involved with residential care activities, Masha is run by its two directors, Calvin and Tamara Muvaki, aged 51 and 43 respectively.

A new children's home is earmarked for a house on Overend Road in Worksop. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The home would be for a single child, to be looked after by a manager and two carers, who would sleep overnight there on a rota basis.

Other planning applications submitted to Bassetlaw Council include these:

5 Mount Vernon Park, Retford – work to trees covered by preservation order.

114 West Hill Road, Retford – demolish existing conservatory and erect two-storey rear extension

Greystones, High Street, Blyth – work to trees within conservation area.

8 St Giles Close, Retford – two-storey side extension.

Priory Church, Priorswell Road, Worksop – work to trees within conservation area.

3 Chestnut Way, Tuxford – first-floor extension.

Land adjoining 24B Gringley Road, Misterton – agricultural storage unit.

Pantiles, Crossways, East Markham – single-storey rear extension.

2 Turn A Back Cottage, Cottam Road, Treswell – demolish two-storey dwelling and single-storey sheds at back, and rebuild extensions at rear of cottage to form one dwelling.

2 Lilac Close, Sutton cum Lound – erection of timber shed.