Fresh plan for canalside marina, holiday cabins and restaurant in Bassetlaw village

The long-standing plan for a new marina on the Chesterfield Canal within Bassetlaw is back on the table after a fresh submission to the district council.

It was back in 2019 that the scheme for a waterside leisure complex at Walkeringham first surfaced – and it was approved by the council in October last year.

Now a revised but very similar planning application has been finalised for the 16-acre site, which is on land to the north of the Old Brickworks at Brickyard Lane.

The site fell into disrepair after the closure of the brickworks in the 1960s. It was used as a woodyard and a scrapyard before coming into the ownership of Walkeringham businessman Peter Morgan, who runs DKB Kitchens at the site and has submitted the application.,

The village of Walkeringham hosts a picturesque section of the Chesterfield Canal.

The plan is for a marina, 12 log-cabin-style holiday caravans, a restaurant, visitors centre, small business units, wildlife ponds, community allotments, “ecological enhancements” and a single-storey dwelling with annexe.

The latest application says the complex would create 37 jobs. It would have 150 parking spaces and be open to the public from 11 am to 11 pm every day.

There are currently two other marinas on the Chesterfield Canal – at Shireoaks and West Stockwith. Both are owned by The Canal and River Trust, which says it is in favour of this new development.

When the original plan was announced five years ago, it won lots of support from members of the public, who said they would be pleased to see a declining site revived.

A computer-generated image of the original scheme five years ago for a marina and leisure and business complex by the Chesterfield Canal at Walkeringham.

Masses of documentation relating to the project can be found on the Bassetlaw District Council website here, and residents are invited to post their comments.

Planning officers are currently running the rule over the scheme and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by early January.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

40 Dunstan Court, Worksop – ancillary domestic workshop or hobby hut.

Retford Road, Rampton – work to trees covered by preservation order.

58 Radford Street, Worksop – two-storey side and rear extension and single-storey rear extension.

Oakham, West Street, Misson – erect two-storey side extension and widen opening in front of boundary wall for access.

The Nuthatch, Ordsall Park Road, Retford – car port and store.

The Old Methodist Church, Newcastle Street, Tuxford – small wooden porch over front entrance door.

Bridgend, Shireoaks Road, Shireoaks – work to trees within conservation area.

Granary Cottage, Thorpe Road, Mattersey – replace existing windows and two front doors, and remove internal wall dividing dining room and kitchen.

6 Park Lane, Retford – remove existing garage/store and replace with attached garage.

21 St Saviours Close, Retford – single-storey rear extension.

Old Vicarage, Church Lane, Scrooby – listed building application to replace external kitchen door.

Holmgarth Garage, Bawtry Road, Blyth – lawful development certificate (existing) for motor vehicle repairs, MOT testing stations, and sale of vehicles and components.

Aria House, The Green, Dunham-on-Trent – retrospective application for front boundary wall and proposed Edwardian-style surround to front door.

Storcroft House, London Road, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

54 Doncaster Road, Langold – demolish double garage and erect two-bedroom bungalow.

13 Woodlands, Retford – single-storey rear extension.

85 Welham Road, Retford – erection of timber, pre-fabricated, single-storey granny annexe for ancillary use to main dwelling.