Former Councillors Simon Greaves and Michael Quigley MBE received their Alderman status as part of an Extraordinary Meeting of Council in July, following a proposal by Councillor Alan Rhodes.

Alderman Greaves was first elected to Bassetlaw District Council in May 2002 and became Leader of the Council in 2012, holding the position for 10 years, before he stepped down in 2022, and then did not seek re-election in 2023.

Alderman Quigley was first elected to Bassetlaw District Council in May 1982 and has served three separate periods as a councillor, before stepping down in May 2023. He became the Leader of the Council in May 2004 after the Conservatives took control and held that position for seven years.

Cllr Rhodes, Cabinet Member for Corporate and Financial Services, said: “In May this year, two long serving former Leaders of this authority took the decision to stand down as elected members.

“It is entirely right and proper that this council recognises their dedication and commitment to Bassetlaw and its people and thanks them for their years of service and their leadership. The most appropriate way to do this is to award them the position of Honorary Alderman of Bassetlaw.”

Alderman Greaves said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to Bassetlaw Council for appointing me as Honorary Alderman with unanimous support. As part of the meeting I am pleased that I was able to express my thanks to all councils staff who work tirelessly to deliver for residents and businesses in Bassetlaw.”

Alderman Quigley said: “I am thrilled to be recognised by my peers for the many years of service on Bassetlaw District Council. In particular I would like to thank Cllrs Alan Rhodes and Robin Carrington-Wilde for proposing me.”

As Aldermen, they will now be permitted to participate in civic processions; to have a seat at Council meetings; to have use of the Members’ Room at the Council’s Town Halls; amongst other rights and privileges.