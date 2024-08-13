Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An extension to the popular holiday venue at Clumber Park near Worksop is in the pipeline, with a plan for 60 new lodges, creating dozens of jobs.

The Clumber Park Lodges park, which opened in the summer of 2019 and boasts four-star reviews on Tripadvisor, already has 76 cabins on site.

But now the owners want to add more by converting a nearby grass paddock, spanning 9.39 acres, and adding open spaces, footpaths, water features and 89 parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 31 single-unit holiday homes and 29 twin-unit holiday homes would be built on the site, giving guests access to all the park’s current facilities, which include a snack bar, cafe, shop and bike-rental service.

One of the lodges at the Clumber Park Lodges holiday park.

A planning application for the change of use has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council by Coppergreen Developments, which is a subsidiary of Away Resorts, owner of Clumber Park Lodges.

Away Resorts is one of the most pre-eminent holiday park operators in the UK, and runs 27 in total. It estimates that if the new site is given the go-ahead, it will create 15 new full-time jobs and 60 part-time jobs.

The Worksop venue has proved popular because not only does it adjoin the National Trust-owned Clumber Park, it also has direct access to bike trails, footpaths and links to the countryside, lakes and woodland walks, and sits next door to Worksop Golf Club, which guests can use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also been praised for its value for money. A random availability check this week found that one of its lodges would cost a couple £329 for two nights between Friday, September 6 and Sunday, September 8.

Inside one io the lodges at the Clumber Park Lodges holiday park.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by the end of October.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Honey Top Farm, Lincoln Road, Tuxford – erect dwelling with detached garage/car port and driveway, and construct new access.

11 Blackstone Drive, Shireoaks – retain wooden gazebo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Market Place, Retford – listed building consent for window vinyls to shop front glazing.

Barchester Forest Hill Care Home, Forest Hill Park, Worksop – work to various trees protected by preservation order.

12 Pintail Meadow, Rhodesia – erection of new ‘granny flat’.

114 West Hill Road, Retford – demolition of conservatory and erection of two-storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lilacs, Caves Lane, Walkeringham – demolition of store and WC, and erection of single-storey extension.

The Hatters House, Bridgegate Mews, Bridgegate, Retford – work to trees in conservation area.

Bashforth House, High Street, Everton – work to trees in conservation area, including removal of two leylandii.

16 Wallingbrook Rise, Worksop – erect single-storey side and rear extension, and alter existing access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North House, High Road, Carlton in Lindrick – repairs to front part of roof.

The Old Vicarage, Skegby Road, Skegby – construction of landscaped earth bund.

Building 9 at Robinsons Corner, Sturton Road, South Wheatley – notification of development for change of use from agricultural unit to two units for commercial, business and service use.

Land at Laurels Farm House, Main Street, Milton – lawful development certificate to form part of garden.

Land off Neatholme Lane, Lound – prior notification for evacuation of pond for wildlife/habitat enhancement and diversification.

The Croft, Bar Road, Beckingham – extensions and other works.